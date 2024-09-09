 
Kate Middleton's parents play huge role in her cancer recovery

Kate Middleton announces she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

Web Desk
September 09, 2024

Princess Kate has revealed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Sharing an emotional video message on Instagram, Kate Middleton expressed her relief at finishing treatment.

Notably, the video clip that features Kate with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, also showcases her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Her parents' appearance in the video, playing cards with the family, highlights their support throughout her treatment.

In her message Kate stated, "the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The Princess of Wales emphasizes that this period has made her more appreciative of the simple things in life and the support of her loved ones.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate said.

Kate, future Queen, thanked everyone for their kindness and support and expressed hope for continued recovery.

