Johnny Depp to launch art exhibition in THIS city

Johnny Depp to launch an art exhibition in THIS city

Johnny Depp is all set to open his own art exhibit soon in the city of New York.



As per his creative team, the 61-year-old actor will open an immersive exhibition named A Bunch of Stuff on October 4.

The exhibition will be an "intimate exploration of Depp’s body of art works for the first time."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor will feature his personal artifacts and archives from his art studio and homes to portray his "distinctive personality and sense of humor."

In an exclusive statement shared with People magazine, the actor said, "Through the magic and madness of life, art has been my sanctuary. These pieces, born of different stages of my journey are a residue of a life lived."

"Creation is not always a comfortable process, but for me it’s a necessary one," he added.

Moreover the exhibit not only includes his recent artwork but also the Oscar nominee's early 20's as well as immersive animations, experiential gallery spaces, and a cinematic score and soundscape.