Selena Gomez shares insights into friendship with Taylor Swift

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star said that Taylor Swift is like a big sister to her

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Selena Gomez revealed some rare insights into her friendship with pop singer, Taylor Swift.

In a recent cover story forVanity Fair published on Monday, September 9, the 32-year-old singer-actor talked about her longtime pal

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she and the Lover singer "compare notes" about Vanderpump Rules.

Gomez noted that she sometimes asks for valuable advice from Swift on friendship and music but they typically gossip as many other friends.

“She is really like a big sister to me," the Calm Down singer said of Swift.

Their common topic of discussion is whatever drama is happening on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m on The Valley now,” Gomez said referring to the reality TV show.

“I’ve watched every episode of Vanderpump, so I don’t care if it’s bad!” she added.

Moreover, Gomez told the outlet that right now she has no plan to release any new music.

“I don’t know if I’m ready, you know? It’s a vulnerable space. Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control," the Fetish artist explained.

