Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage ‘would last forever' with secret ritual

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romantic chemistry has been laid bare after their latest video.



In a new clip on social media, Kate is spotted alongside her husband and kids in a special announcement related to her cancer.

In the video, Kate shares that she has now finished her chemotherapy and is working hard to stay cancer free.

Speaking about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ chemistry in the clip, former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards notes: “Once William told me the reason he and Kate took their time getting engaged was because he wanted to make sure his marriage would last forever.”

“Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love,” he added.

The expert continued: “Maybe even more so now than in 2011 when I photographed them kissing — twice — on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their wedding.”

“And I am sure following the toughest few months of their 13-year marriage it will last forever. Because they have survived the dark days — and they have a bright future to look forward to.

You see a family celebrating, as Catherine says in her voiceover, the simple things in life — stuff that ordinary families do when they are together,” noted Edwards.