Demi Moore calls age 61 'most exciting time' of her life

Demi Moore revealed that she is getting more and more confident with her growing age.



In a recent episode of Today's show aired on September 9, the 61-year-old actress talked about her new feature The Substance which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 5.

In the film, Moore portrayed the role of a celebrity who used a black-market medicine to become younger.

Though in her character she wants to be younger, in real life she is happier being 61.

"We are what the future is for women, and I look at having my daughters and I don't want [it] to ever be in their minds that there is an end," she said to shows co-anchors, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The mom-of-three went on to say, "To me, this is the most exciting time of my life. It is, I feel like my children are grown, I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go."

"I don't know what that looks like or where it is, but I'm just excited to be living in it," she added.