Elle Macpherson stuns radio show hosts after being asked 'political' question

Elle Macpherson gave a shocking reaction during a live breakfast radio show interview on Tuesday.



The Australian supermodel was discussing her breast cancer diagnosis and holistic treatment path on Brisbane radio show B105's Stav, Abby & Matt.

During the interview, host Matty Acton asked Elle about how she votes as an Australian citizen living in Miami, as per Daily Mail.

In this regards, Elle stated that she wouldn't “get drawn into politics on morning radio” before claiming she had another interview to attend.

Moreover, Matt explained, “I'm not going to ask you who you are voting for. I'm just asking about the logistics and about how you're going to do that if you're living in Miami.”

As per the publication, Elle abruptly responded by saying, “'m sorry, these guys are calling me. I have a live show. Can we come back to this?”

The businesswoman then shocked the radio hosts by suddenly hanging up the phone and a stunned Matt quipped, “I don't reckon she's calling back.”

Additionally, his co-host, Loren Barry, who is filling in for Abby Coleman, joked, “Did we just expose her for voter fraud? Is she, like, not voting and doesn't want to be fined?”

In regards to this, Stav Davidson jokingly added, “We just got ghosted by Elle Macpherson, that's a career highlight!”

It is worth mentioning that this interview came after Elle recently prompted a wave of backlash from the public and health professionals after she revealed the unconventional treatment path she chose to battle cancer, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the model was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, however, she revealed the diagnosis for the first time in her new memoir.