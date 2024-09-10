Pregnant Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump during an event in LA

The soon mother-to-be Margot Robbie attended an event in Los Angeles on Monday.



The Australian actress showed off her baby bump in a tight dress as she posed at the premiere of her new film My Old A**.

The Barbie star, who co-produced the film, couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she joined director Megan Park and actress Maisy Stella on the red carpet.

In order to finish her look, she wore strappy black heels and a gold chain bracelet.

Moreover, Margot left her signature blonde locks down and went with a neutral make-up palette.

According to People, Margot is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley and the power couple was relieved since the pregnancy news was out.

As per the publication, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted. They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple met in 2014, married in 2016 and co-produced on a number of projects, including Hulu's Dollface, through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment.

Furthermore, they met while working on Suite Française in 2013, where Tom was an assistant director and she was in front of the camera.