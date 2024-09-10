Meghan Markle acting utterly tasteless in her ‘extraordinary' move

Meghan Markle has just found herself being bashed and called out for the utterly tasteless and extraordinary move she just partook in

Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliam made comments regarding this “dreadful mistake” the Duchess made when choosing to make an appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club session in California.

He made these claims during his interview with GB News.

There he said, “I think it was an absolutely dreadful choice of venue to appear at, especially on a very special anniversary.” Because “I mean, we all know that when Meghan and Harry gave the interview on Oprah, which is infamous.”

“Although they didn't plan this, by the time the interview aired, Prince Philip was in hospital. We know that he died shortly afterwards. We also know that the interview was like exploding a nuclear weapon in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace.”

“What is remembered is that the Queen's comments. 'Some recollections may vary' sums it up very well. But that was absolutely tasteless place to be seen.”

Before signing off he also added, “We know that Meghan and Oprah are friends, but to be seen in a place which brought back memories of that interview on that anniversary is just extraordinary,” especially for Meghan.

For those unversed, just today Netflix also announced Prince Harry’s Polo segment release date and title, and it coincided with Kate Middleton’s Instagram update about her cancer treatment being over.