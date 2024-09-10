 
Prince Harry's mortgaged Montecito mansion incurs unexpected bill hike

Prince Harry’s Montecito mansion has just incurred a massive cost and a hiked up one at that

September 10, 2024

Prince Harry has just found himself slapped with a whopping bill towards his taxes for the Montecito mansion his family reside in, in California.

This home that cost the couple $14.5million (£11million) back in 2020 and it boasts a total of 18,000-square-feet.

For those unversed, it was purchased while the couple were still residing in one of Tyler Perry’s abodes in their early days of jetting down from Canada where they remained for a number of months after officially leaving Frogmore Cottage behind, in the UK.

This property sprawled across five acres of land has 9 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court, extensive gardens, a chicken coop, a 5-car garage, a guesthouse, a spa, a wine cellar, a gym, a library and a tea house.

Back in 2023 their tax bill was also significantly lower for the property and according to The Sun, it cost them almost $146,600 (£112,000) for 2023, and that was paid in two installments.

This is also higher than 2022 where they paid almost $144,000 (£110,000) and in 2021 it was $141,000 (£108,000).

It is also pertinent to mention that Prince Harry is currently working on mending fences on the other side of the pond and has been turning to old pals and former palace aides to try and make up with his father, the King, as well as his brother Prince William.

This attempt is also to create some sort of ‘partial return to royal life’ according to the outlet, however it has also been revealed by insiders that the couple do not intend to leave their Californian life behind.

