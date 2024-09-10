King Charles at risk of being hit with a dagger to the heart by his son Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly risking King Charles’ privacy, as well as the privacy of his brother and the inner workings of the UK with his rumored citizenship considerations in the US.

Prince Harry is at risk of ousting Prince William and King Charles’ income streams, as well as other aspects of the family’s finances to the US government when tax season rolls around each year.

In light of that, a warning has been issued by a tax consultant privy to the inner workings of visa and tax status in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This expert in question, Clayton Cartwright made their admissions while speaking to The Mail.

In that conversation they warned that because of Meghan’s status as an American citizen, and Prince Harry’s marriage, he is well within his abilities to apply for his entitled green card.

However, should this happen, it would make him a permanent resident, thereby having to pay taxes in the US, and disclosing finance matters.

Mr Cartwright began by telling the outlet, “The Royal Family wants him to stay on the A-1. I think they have common ground wanting him to stay on an A-1. If he's consulted tax advisers then he will be staying on an A-1.”

“The A-1 is his golden ticket. If he's on an A-1 he can sit here (in the US) forever. The US would not care.”

Because “the US has a foreign policy interest in not triggering US tax residency for diplomats. It is good diplomatic practice.”

“It keeps things private to Great Britain, not just the foreign assets Prince Harry owns, but also other assets of the Royal Family on which he is listed.”

“Doubtless they're saying spare him from a green card, that's a tax dagger in the heart of the Royal Family. All that entanglement that probably exists between the Royal Family and his finances would be subject to disclosure. If you said you weren't going to disclose it because it's the Royal Family there would be huge blowback.”

However, downsides would also fall to Prince Harry should he decide to stay on his diplomatic visa because, “Prince Harry will not be able to file jointly with his spouse and take advantage of ‘married filing jointly’ tax rate brackets.”

This is especially important given that Prince Harry is slated to receive a massive pay out from the Queen Mother, via a trust fund she set up when Prince Harry was ten years old. Should he stay on his current visa the taxation would happen in the UK, but should he change his status the inheritance would be considered worldwide income and be taxed as such.