Ana de Armas reflects on leaving Hollywood life

Ana de Armas explained her decision to leave the glamorous life of Hollywood in a conversation.

Giving the interview to E! News at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the Gray Man star articulated, “I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world.”

She elaborated on her decision by saying, “We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself. I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there.”

Ana also shared what prompted her to relocate to the northeast and shared, “You just feel it when it’s time to change.”

The 36-year-old actress continued on to add, “Look out for yourself. There’s a time when you learn what’s good for you and what’s not. What serves you the most? Pay attention to that and take action.”

According to the same outlet, Ana now resides in a home worth seven million dollars in rural Vermont that has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms with sprawling views of open meadows, mountains, and forests.

It is pertinent to mention that before signing off Ana also shared that LA would always have a special place in her heart as it aided her in bringing Marilyn Monroe to life in the 2023 biopic.