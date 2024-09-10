 
Geo News

Joey King reveals her favorite songs from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Joey King opens up about her favorite songs from Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n Sweet' album

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Joey King reveals her favorite songs from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Joey King revealed her favorite songs from her friend Sabrina Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet.

The Kissing Booth actress raved about Carpenter's latest project while speaking with People at Tory Burch's NYFW show on Monday, September 9.

According to the publication, when she was asked about her favorite song on the singer's project, King confessed, "Okay this changes literally every day. It's been really tough because I've asked myself this question every day."

While listing some of her top favorites, King added, "I don't know because okay, I'll tell you where I'm stuck here. Because 'Bed Chem,' oh my God, it's so good."

Moreover, the Ramona and Beezus alum stated, “Taste' is just so ... I wanna dance to that at the club. I know maybe it's not a club song, maybe it is? But I don't know. I'm obsessed with that song.”

As for another favorite, King confessed, “Don't Smile' is a perfect song I believe. I fear it is a perfect song."

It is worth mentioning that King is never shy about her support for her fellow former Disney star.

Back in June, she told People how happy she was for the 25-year-old Please Please Please singer's success, as per the outlet. 

Kate Middleton making her own rules for George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton making her own rules for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry ‘desperately' hopes for King Charles help in security case video
Prince Harry ‘desperately' hopes for King Charles help in security case
Travis Kelce roasts brother Jason for trying to fit in small shirt
Travis Kelce roasts brother Jason for trying to fit in small shirt
Kate Middleton's brother James makes rare public reaction to sister's cancer-free status
Kate Middleton's brother James makes rare public reaction to sister's cancer-free status
Tyrese Gibson lands in jail over child support
Tyrese Gibson lands in jail over child support
Matt Damon rejects Jennifer Lopez's attempt to discuss Ben Affleck divorce
Matt Damon rejects Jennifer Lopez's attempt to discuss Ben Affleck divorce
Kate Middleton's next public engagement officially announced
Kate Middleton's next public engagement officially announced
Kate Middleton's heartfelt video reveals depth of love with Prince William video
Kate Middleton's heartfelt video reveals depth of love with Prince William