Joey King reveals her favorite songs from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Joey King revealed her favorite songs from her friend Sabrina Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet.



The Kissing Booth actress raved about Carpenter's latest project while speaking with People at Tory Burch's NYFW show on Monday, September 9.

According to the publication, when she was asked about her favorite song on the singer's project, King confessed, "Okay this changes literally every day. It's been really tough because I've asked myself this question every day."

While listing some of her top favorites, King added, "I don't know because okay, I'll tell you where I'm stuck here. Because 'Bed Chem,' oh my God, it's so good."

Moreover, the Ramona and Beezus alum stated, “Taste' is just so ... I wanna dance to that at the club. I know maybe it's not a club song, maybe it is? But I don't know. I'm obsessed with that song.”

As for another favorite, King confessed, “Don't Smile' is a perfect song I believe. I fear it is a perfect song."

It is worth mentioning that King is never shy about her support for her fellow former Disney star.

Back in June, she told People how happy she was for the 25-year-old Please Please Please singer's success, as per the outlet.