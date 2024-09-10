Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman call it quits after 26 years of marriage

Rachel Zoe and her husband, Rodger Berman, have officially announced their “mutual decision” to split after 26 years of marriage.

In a joint statement on Instagram on Monday, the celebrity stylist and the banker confirmed that they are parting ways.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” the announcement began. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share,” penned the former couple.

“We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude - Rachel & Rodger,” they wrote before concluding the statement.

For those unversed, Rachel and Rodger tied the knot in 1998, and the pair shares two sons - Skyler Morrison, 13, and Kaius Jagger, 10.