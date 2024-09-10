Kate Middleton's next public engagement officially announced

Kate Middleton’s next public engagement announced

Insight into what public engagements Kate Middleton will be undertaking moving forward have just been shared.



The news has been brought to light by senior editor at People magazine named Erin Hill.

She broke everything down during an interview with a UK based news agency and explained what fans can expect from the Princess, as part of her post-cancer work life.

She began her explanation of the main takeaway’ from Kate’s video on Instagram by explaining what engagements she’s already slated to partake in.

It began with Ms Hill saying, “while she hopes to make an appearance at times, we're hearing that it's likely she'll step out in November for Remembrance Day events, and also she's actively making plans for her annual carol concert in December.”

“So those are two events where we could expect to see her,” but “outside of that, it'll be really a case by case when we'll see her, depending on how she's feeling.”

Afterall, its as “she said herself, she still has ‘good days and bad days’, so it's all dependent on how she's feeling and medical advice.”

For those unversed this is in reference to an earlier cancer update the royal shared back during King Charles birthday parade for the Trooping of the Colour.

When asked about a public return the Princess’s letter to the public read, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting.”