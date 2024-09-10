James Earl Jones gets short yet touching tribute from Mark Hamill

James Earl Jones received short and touching tribute from Star Wars legend Mark Hamill following his death age 93.

In regards to this, he simply wrote, “RIP Dad,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

According to Deadline, the Field of Dreams and Lion King star and voice of Darth Vader passed away on September 9 at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

As per Daily Mail, Mark famously played the role of Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi film series, with the character later discovered to be the long-lost son of enemy Darth Vader, voiced by Jones.

After the announcement of the icon's passing, Mark took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in order to share an article about the news and to write the short tribute, referring their on-screen father and son relationship.

In this regard, Mark was joined by a number of other celebrities including Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer in paying tribute to screen legend James.

It is worth mentioning that Jones made his screen debut as a bombardier in Stanley Kubrick's 1964 black-comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove and forged an acclaimed Hollywood career.

As per the outlet, Jones is among an illustrious list of entertainers who achieved coveted EGOT status, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards and being presented with the Honorary Academy Award.