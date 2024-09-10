 
Geo News

Selena Gomez finally addresses engagement rumors with a staunch clapback

Selena Gomez opens about about changing her identity after marriage

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Selena Gomez finally addresses engagement rumors with a staunch clapback
Selena Gomez finally addresses engagement rumors with a staunch clapback

Selena Gomez, the sensational singer and actress, recently got candid about her personal identity after marriage. 

The 32-year-old Gomez is currently dating Beny Blanco and shared that she had no plans to change her surname after marriage amid ongoing rumors of engagement with beau.

In her latest Vanity Fair cover story, the hitmaker emphasized retaining her name by saying, “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

She also confessed that she wanted to be herself and did not want her lover to change as well, "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

Gomez also unveiled that she and her boyfriend “always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules.”

Sticking to her stance of "being herself,” she explained that her name had always been her identity, and she had used it since her debut in the industry about two decades ago.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention that Gomez filled in the same outlet earlier on her relationship with Blanche and admitted that she was “over the moon” and “never been loved this way.”

Prince William steps out first time after Kate Middleton's cancer-free video
Prince William steps out first time after Kate Middleton's cancer-free video
All the Lindsay Lohan projects headed for a release by next year
All the Lindsay Lohan projects headed for a release by next year
Here's how Prince Harry will mark his 40th birthday with family and friends
Here's how Prince Harry will mark his 40th birthday with family and friends
Barry Keoghan 'may' go off grid while filming 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Barry Keoghan 'may' go off grid while filming 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals secret to 40-year marriage with Christopher Guest
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals secret to 40-year marriage with Christopher Guest
Kate Middleton officially brings major change into royal family's tradition video
Kate Middleton officially brings major change into royal family's tradition
Matt Damon's thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand revealed
Matt Damon's thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand revealed
Alice Evans kicked out during child custody hearing over nonserious conduct
Alice Evans kicked out during child custody hearing over nonserious conduct