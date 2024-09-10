Selena Gomez finally addresses engagement rumors with a staunch clapback

Selena Gomez, the sensational singer and actress, recently got candid about her personal identity after marriage.

The 32-year-old Gomez is currently dating Beny Blanco and shared that she had no plans to change her surname after marriage amid ongoing rumors of engagement with beau.

In her latest Vanity Fair cover story, the hitmaker emphasized retaining her name by saying, “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

She also confessed that she wanted to be herself and did not want her lover to change as well, "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

Gomez also unveiled that she and her boyfriend “always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules.”

Sticking to her stance of "being herself,” she explained that her name had always been her identity, and she had used it since her debut in the industry about two decades ago.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention that Gomez filled in the same outlet earlier on her relationship with Blanche and admitted that she was “over the moon” and “never been loved this way.”