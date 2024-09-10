Blake Lively finally reacts to ‘It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively was “pretty surprised at the backlash" she received during promotions of her latest release, It Ends With Us.

Lively faced intense criticism amid her rumoured feud with her co-star, Justin Baldoni, which led to social media users finding her past interviews in which she spoke rudely to interviewers.

Speaking on the matter, a source told People Magazine that Lively was “pretty surprised at the backlash and drama."



"She initially felt very vulnerable and upset," added by the insider.

At the time the Gossip Girl alum was also criticised for the way she promoted the movie. "During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavourable light,” the source said.

They added, “She's just not used to this kind of drama,” as the situation “felt out of control to her."

However, the insider added that the Hollywood star "enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she's excited about."