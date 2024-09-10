Kate Middleton officially brings major change into royal family's tradition

Kate Middleton has brought a major change into the British Royal family as she set a new tradition after sharing her health update in a heartwarming video message.



Praising the Princess of Wales’ latest health update, former royal butler Grant Harrold said that the video is "unlike anything we've seen before.”

In a conversation with GB News, Harrold claimed that the video shared by Princess Kate on her and Prince William’s official Instagram account showed the “modern Royal family.”

“I honestly believe that what she is trying to say is, she wants other people that are suffering with cancer to know that she is there to support them,” he said.

“She’s there to say that she can look them in the eyes and say ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’m getting through it,’” he added.

He went on to hail the Princess over the video message, sharing, “It’s extraordinary for a member of the Royal Family to be able to do this. It just shows you the modern Royal Family.”

“This makes you excited for the future of the Royal Family as well,” he said, adding that the decision to release the video is “very much a reflection of them.”

“The late Queen always said that ‘duty came before everything,’” Harrold continued. “This is a very different Royal Family. I am not saying that duty is not very important to them.”

“But as Catherine has said herself, her family, her health, that is what’s coming first and quite rightly. It’s what should come first.”

In a video message, Kate, the Princess of Wales, confirmed she has finished chemotherapy treatment and is focused on staying cancer-free.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she says in the video.