 
Geo News

How did Michael Sheen become Prince Andrew?

Michael Sheen reflects on getting into the character of Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

How did Michael Sheen become Prince Andrew?
How did Michael Sheen become Prince Andrew?

To play Prince Andrew without having him on board was the challenge Michael Sheen faced during the making of A Very Royal Scandal.

The mini-series is based on the disgraced prince's well-publicized interview with BBC presenter Emily Maitlis, which was called, "nuclear level explosion bad," according to Washington Post.

So, to play the Duke of York, the Twilight actor went back into his heydays and took a sharp look at his photos of that time to understand him and get into his character.

At the screening of the series in London, the 55-year-old said, “Whenever I’ve played a character based on a real-life person, first and foremost, I’m looking for where’s the point of connection? What’s the thing that hooks me in?” 

"It was the footage of Andrew when he came back from the Falklands on the dockside with the rose in his mouth - that’s about as good a moment as you’re ever going to get," he continued.

Those images, Michael said, gave him an insight into who Andrew was at the time. “You’re the brave, conquering, hero returning. You’re really fit! Really hot! And everyone thinks you’re great. And it was sort of downhill from there, wasn’t it. That journey was my hook in.”

A Very Royal Scandal will air on Amazon Prime on 19 September.

Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report
Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report
Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez
Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene
Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's viral video video
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's viral video
James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death
James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death
Kevin Costner branded as 'undisputed alpha:' Source
Kevin Costner branded as 'undisputed alpha:' Source
Mindy Kaling reveals reason she isn't celebrating daughter's milestone
Mindy Kaling reveals reason she isn't celebrating daughter's milestone
Blake Lively finally reacts to ‘It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively finally reacts to ‘It Ends With Us' drama