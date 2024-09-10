King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks

King Charles and Queen Camilla are preparing for their upcoming royal tour of Australia and Samoa this autumn.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the tour will take place from October 18 to 26, marking King Charles' first visit to Australia as monarch.

"The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024," the palace stated.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will also meet with top cancer experts, Professors Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer, to discuss advancements in melanoma treatment.

As per details shared, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also attend a Fleet Review of the Royal Australian Navy in Sydney Harbour and pay respects at the Australian War Memorial.

Notably, Queen Camilla will concentrate on literacy and domestic violence awareness during her engagements. In Canberra, she will meet with children involved in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition and representatives of GIVIT, an organization that provides support to vulnerable communities.

After their time in Australia, the royal couple will travel to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which according to palace will be "the first The King will attend as the Head of Commonwealth."

The visit will highlight Samoan traditions, with the King participating in an Ava Fa’atupu ceremony and visiting a National Park.