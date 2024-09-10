 
Geo News

King Charles fears history repeating as Harry and Meghan echo Diana's legacy

King Charles worries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's success might overshadow him

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

King Charles fears history repeating as Harry and Meghan echo Dianas legacy
King Charles fears history repeating as Harry and Meghan echo Diana's legacy

King Charles is reportedly worried that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's success will overshadow him.

Insiders have recently told Woman magazine that King Charles fears that history will repeat itself, when Princess Diana's departure from royal life led to her becoming a global icon.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, have been making headlines with their international tours.

"The Palace is mindful of what happened when Princess Diana left royal life and instantly eclipsed the institution. They claim the King is fearful of a repeat of the past, with Harry and Meghan overshadowing his work and becoming global superstars," says the insider.

Despite the tension, Harry remains focused on his philanthropic efforts. However, a financial dispute over security costs related to their trips has reportedly strained Harry’s relationship with the King.

The insider noted that this strain has led to King Charles ignoring Harry’s calls, saying, "He [Harry] gets 'unavailable right now' and his calls go unanswered."

J.K Simmons gets honest about his first thoughts on Damien Chazelle
J.K Simmons gets honest about his first thoughts on Damien Chazelle
Beyonce recalls being 'hesitant' about Blue Ivy joining her onstage
Beyonce recalls being 'hesitant' about Blue Ivy joining her onstage
Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce video
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary