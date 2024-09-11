 
Brittany Mahomes drops loved up photos with husband Patrick

The couple reunited with their pals, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on Sunday at the US Open

September 11, 2024

Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes have a great time at the US Open.

The 29-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner took to her official Instagram account and shared two snaps of herself and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

She captioned the carousel by writing, “My Honey Deuce", with a white heart emoji.

The first slide features the adorable couple posing side by side, with the tennis court in the background.

Brittany, who is soon-to-be mom of three, sported a white Gucci dress and matching white sneakers. She completed her look with a green Prada purse.

Meanwhile, Patrick donned a Prada zip-up shirt paired with the same color black pants.

During the men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the couple was also joined by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The post came after, Taylor was seen clicking Brittany and Patrick's photos, the snap on the second slide looks like taken by the pop star.

Moreover, Taylor and Brittany's recent meetup shutdown rift rumors between them, which sparked when the Fortnight singer and the Kansas City Current co-owner sat in separate suites during the NFL games.

