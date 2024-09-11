Matthew Lawrence recalled Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'

Boy Meets World's alum Matthew Lawrence revealed that Justin Timberlake thought he was 'so mean' when *NSYNC visited the show set.



During a conversation in a recent episode of rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Lawrence recalled his time on the set of the sitcom with his costars and podcast hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

“I don't know if you guys — well, of course, you remember this — but when *NYSYNC kept coming over to the set?” Lawrence recalled referring to the boy band's frequent visits to the show.

He went on to say, “I found out years later when I bumped into Justin [Timberlake] that he thought I was not very nice.”

“He didn't like me. And he flat out told me to my face,” Lawrence noted looking back on his encounter with the Cry Me a River singer, who debuted solo album Justified at the time.

“I was a huge fan. I didn't have any recollection of this, and he was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Yeah, now you wanna be friends with me? You were so mean on the set,’ ” he added.

Moreover, Lawrence digged on the boy band members hitting on Danielle while he also had a crush on her.

“I was super shy and also, I had, you know, kind of a crush on Danielle. And these guys kept rolling up on set, like, trying to hit on her!” Lawrence pointed out.