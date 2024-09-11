 
Geo News

Matthew Lawrence recalled Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'

The 'Boy Meets World's alum revealed that he had a crush on his co-star Danielle Fishel and the boy banders used to hit on her

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Matthew Lawrence recalled Justin Timberlakes thoughts about him: So mean
Matthew Lawrence recalled Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'

Boy Meets World's alum Matthew Lawrence revealed that Justin Timberlake thought he was 'so mean' when *NSYNC visited the show set.

During a conversation in a recent episode of rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Lawrence recalled his time on the set of the sitcom with his costars and podcast hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

“I don't know if you guys — well, of course, you remember this — but when *NYSYNC kept coming over to the set?” Lawrence recalled referring to the boy band's frequent visits to the show.

He went on to say, “I found out years later when I bumped into Justin [Timberlake] that he thought I was not very nice.”

“He didn't like me. And he flat out told me to my face,” Lawrence noted looking back on his encounter with the Cry Me a River singer, who debuted solo album Justified at the time.

“I was a huge fan. I didn't have any recollection of this, and he was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Yeah, now you wanna be friends with me? You were so mean on the set,’ ” he added.

Moreover, Lawrence digged on the boy band members hitting on Danielle while he also had a crush on her.

“I was super shy and also, I had, you know, kind of a crush on Danielle. And these guys kept rolling up on set, like, trying to hit on her!” Lawrence pointed out.

Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement' video
Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement'
Prince Andrew uses Royal residence to run away from ‘guilt' video
Prince Andrew uses Royal residence to run away from ‘guilt'
Prince William misses golden days of serving as rescue pilot
Prince William misses golden days of serving as rescue pilot
Selma Blair all hearts for Paris Hilton amid new album release
Selma Blair all hearts for Paris Hilton amid new album release
Paris Hilton addresses latest social media rumours: 'There's no way'
Paris Hilton addresses latest social media rumours: 'There's no way'
Beyonce chases ‘normalcy' for her kids, says life in not a ‘brand‘
Beyonce chases ‘normalcy' for her kids, says life in not a ‘brand‘
King Charles fears history repeating as Harry and Meghan echo Diana's legacy
King Charles fears history repeating as Harry and Meghan echo Diana's legacy
Ben Affleck 'still at mercy' of Jennifer Lopez amid divorce: Source
Ben Affleck 'still at mercy' of Jennifer Lopez amid divorce: Source