Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago

Meghan Markle revealed a place where she felt safe in the past but reaching there was a "big deal" for her five years ago.



On September 7, The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club event in California.

At the event which occured at the newly opened Goodmothers bookstore, she opened up about he last time she visited a bookstore.

Markle revealed that while she was a working royal, she sneaked out to find some peace at a book store back in 2019 in New York City.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

At the time she was on a trip to the US to see her friend, Serena Williams, play in the US Open.

According to Town and Country, Meghan said, addressing the crowd, “For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal.”

She noted that she kept her head down and wore a cap in order to hide from the public.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to say, “I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world."

“The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore," she added.

Additionally, Harry's memoir, known for its controversial comments on the Royal family, and Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench, were on display at the bookstore, highlighting the bookstore's support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.