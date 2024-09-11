Dave Grohl shocks fans with secret baby revelation outside of marriage

Dave Grohl's admitted cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a secret baby girl this week.

According to Daily, the rock star shocked his fans when he revealed on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage to his wife of 21 years.

In the statement, the American musician stated, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The father to three concluded by saying, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

As far as Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum is concerned, they met in 2001 and got married in 2003. They share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

It is worth mentioning that Grohl's wife previously worked as a model and TV producer.

Furthermore, the rock star, who often described to be a "family man," has spoken many times about the importance of family in interviews throughout the years, as per the outlet.