Katy Perry reacts to fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry revealed her reaction to the recent viral picture of her fiancé Orlando Bloom taking an admiring glance at Kim Kardashian's famous derriere.



During an appearance on the Elvis Duran show, the singer discussed the image she and Orlando took with the reality star.

According to Daily Mail, the host stated, “t's you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, and Orlando is staring at her,” to which Katy chimed in by saying, “at our,” and Elvis completed the sentence, “at her butt.”

In this regard, he went on by asking, “I mean how could you not? “And Katy responded by saying, “I approve.”

The Fireworks hitmaker proved to be unbothered about the situation, as she asked, “So wait, what's the controversy?”

Meanwhile, the host replied, “There is no controversy.”

Moreover, Elvis continued to read an article about the event Katy and Orlando attended, which described pictures of them with the actor's hand “right above Katy's butt.”

In regards to this, she quipped, “It's been other places. Sorry to tell you. My daughter is four.”

Additionally, the picture was taken on Monday night, at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in New York City.

According to the publication, The Lord Of The Rings actor was pictured in one hilarious moment as he appeared to glance down at fellow guest Kim's prominent backside.

Furthermore, despite the humorous display, Orlando and Katy looked affectionate as they embraced on the red carpet and shared some romantic kisses.