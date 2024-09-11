 
Geo News

King Charles finally shuts down Prince Harry's access to Buckingham phones

King Charles has finally decided to move forward with a plan to ice Prince Harry out and it involves the phones in the Palace

September 11, 2024

King Charles has finally taken a major decision regarding his Buckingham Palace phone.

The news has been brought forward by a writer for Women’s magazine, Emily Andrews.

According to the outlet the author claimed, “After the brickbats, 'truth bombs' and accusations of Oprah, Netflix and Harry's Spare, he lost his older brother, strained his relationship with various members of the Royal Family to breaking point and left many old friends and trusted staff behind.”

Now on the chopping block is his relationship with his father because even he “is not taking his calls,” anymore.

Per Ms Andrews, “I'm told that when courtiers bring the phone to the King (Charles doesn't have his own mobile phone) he waves them away in irritation.”

“This is not because there's been yet another falling out," she later clarified in one part of her admission. "Rather, it is thought to be because Harry wants to continuously discuss his ongoing battle for security, which he has been fighting in the court for four years and believes Charles has the power to reinstate," the author concluded by noting.

