Prince Harry celebrates major milestone as Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy

Prince Harry and his Invictus Games Foundation celebrated major milestone a day after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced that she has completed chemotherapy treatment.



Harry’s foundation took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the Duke’s throwback photo to mark the milestone.

It said, “On this day, at this exact moment, 10 years ago, the #InvictusGames movement began.

“The Invictus Games London 2014 officially opened at 18:30 on September 10, 2014.”

The inaugural Invictus Games, held from 10-14 September 2014 in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, brought together over 400 competitors from 13 nations around the world.

Across four days of intense sporting action, they competed in ten sports in five venues.

Two years on from the spectacle of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, tens of thousands of people returned to pack iconic venues in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

This time they were cheering on men and women who just six months prior had been unknown to the public, despite the personal sacrifice they had made on behalf of their country.