Rumer Willis honors her daughter Louetta with sweet tattoo

Rumer Willis dedicated tattoo in the name of her daughter Louetta.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s eldest daughter honored the birth of her daughter, Louetta, with a new tattoo.

The proud new mother opted to commemorate her daughter’s birth date by having the day “4-18” tattooed on the side of her wrist as she showed off the design on her Instagram.

According to Page Six, Rumer received the new ink at Uplift Tattoo in New York City and was tattooed by Jakki Chan, aka Jacquelyn Maroney, who has previously inked celebs like T.J. Holmes.

It is worth mentioning that the date “4-18” honors Lou’s birthdate, however, it didn’t include her birth year of 2023.

As per the publication, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas broke up one year after welcoming their baby girl, Louetta in April 2023.

Furthermore, Rumer didn’t stop at the simple birth date design, as she also added another piece of body art to her collection on the same day.

In this regard, the Die Hard actor’s daughter added a miniature seashell design which she matched with her friend, jewelry designer Mia Moross.

Additionally, the 36-year-old had the seashell inked near the date of her daughter’s birth alongside her wrist, while Moross opted for her inner bicep.

In regards to this, Moross captioned the post while revealing her inner arm tattoo, “All my mermaid dreams came true thanks to @jakkichantattoos.”

Moreover, while Rumer was at the tattoo parlor, she donned a blue tank top complete with a blue-and-white striped maxi skirt which she teamed with New Balance sneakers and opted for minimal makeup.

According to the outlet, Rumer has more than 20 designs of tattoos, including multiple colorful stars and symbols on her wrist.