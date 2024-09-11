Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to act ‘very strange': 'Happens too often'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to act ‘very strange': 'It happens just too often'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued ‘coincidences’ have just been bashed, at length, by experts.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward made these comments public in her interview with The Sun.

They are in reference to the ‘coincidental’ overlapping of Kate Middleton’s video announcement, as well as news of Prince Harry’s Polo series with Netflix.

She started the entire conversation by branding the situation “very strange”.

She was also quoted saying, “The reason I feel this is a little coincidental is because every time the Prince and Princess of Wales do a video or put something out, it seems to be counteracted by something coming from California.”

“The Kate video landed yesterday and... now this POLO promo has landed. So it just cannot be coincidental, because it happens just too often.”

However, in regards to hypothesizing the decision-making authority Ms Seward chalked that up to being Netflix’s domain because, “I suspect that it's a Netflix decision, because they obviously saw the global effect that Kate's video had yesterday and decided, 'let's go - let's go with the video promo or the promo for POLO, now'.”

After all, “I mean, it would only be Netflix that could make such a quick decision,” on a project such as Harry’s.

For those unversed with the streamer’s update, it was shared to X (formerly Twitter) and reads, “POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December.”