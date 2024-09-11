Prince Harry reminds King Charles, William about past good days amid rift

Prince Harry has apparently reminded his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William about something special that is close to his heart.



The duke and his Invictus Games Foundation celebrated major milestone on Tuesday.

The foundation shared a throwback photo of Harry and said, “On this day, at this exact moment, 10 years ago, the #InvictusGames movement began.

“The Invictus Games London 2014 officially opened at 18:30 on September 10, 2014.”

With this post, Prince Harry and the IGF seemingly reminded King Charles and Prince William about the glittering opening ceremony for Games back in 2014.

Prince William, the then Prince of Wales Prince Charles, and Camilla joined Harry at a glittering opening ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

The inaugural Invictus Games, held from 10-14 September 2014 in London brought together over 400 competitors from 13 nations around the world. Across four days of intense sporting action, they competed in ten sports in five venues.