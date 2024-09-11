Shailene Woodley learns to be very open after 'Three Women'

Shailene Woodley shared that she has learnt to be “very open” about her emotions after being inspired by her new web series.

During the premiere of her new series, Three Women, Woodley candidly shared that she has "learned a lot" after working in the show.

"Gia has this ability to be very open with her emotions in a way that I used to be more reserved with," she said of her character while speaking to People Magazine.

"It was fun to play with that amount of freedom in expression,” she added, “We feel like we have to hide who we are in order to be accepted.”



“Truth is… we really are so much more fascinating and interesting and delicious than the front that we try to put on the world. I hope people find some comfort in their truth," the actor added.

The executive producer of the series, Lisa Taddeo, talked of giving Woodley the creative freedom to portray her role.

“I wanted her to have some freedom to bring her performance to that character using my DNA and the DNA of the women who had spoken to these other women,” she told the outlet in a separate interview.

Moreover, Taddeo, who is the author of the book Three Women, on which the series is based, called Woodley "beyond talented.”

"She made me feel seen without mimicking or mirroring me, but just by being herself and bringing her own experience."

