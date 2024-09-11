Jennifer Lopez ready to have 'fun' after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez, sources say, is looking to get back into the dating game after splitting from Ben Affleck.



According to insiders, the On the Floor singer is set to show her appeal despite suffering heartache from her divorce.

"Jen wants to show the world that she can bag a hot young Hollywood man, and it’s not as if it will be too hard for her to pull off considering how gorgeous she is."

"She has fully closed the book on Ben and is already looking ahead to moving on with her life," the tipster tattled.

Sources further give an insight to Closer about what kind of men The Mother actress is looking to date.

"She loves the idea of dating a hunk like Joe Jonas or Zac Efron, but pals think it could be a dangerous move and that she should be searching for love and security when she’s ready."

Between this, her pals are reportedly worried the mother-of-two might make a wrong choice in dating.

"But more worrying for her team is someone like Pete Davidson, as he’s been in rehab and Jen might think she could end up trying to save him."

But the insider stressed "she doesn’t want anything serious right now," adding, "She wants to let the world know she is ready to have some fun again after going through a really dark time with Ben."

