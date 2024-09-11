Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch

Selena Gomez and her older costars Steve Martin and Martin Short trolled each other during a recent interview.



Selena, Steve and Martin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote season 4 of their hit crime comedy Only Murders In The Building.

“I have so much fun working with these guys,” Selena began, before trolling the comedians, saying, “I love when the director tells Steve and Marty what to do because then I have to repeat it to them about 20 percent louder.”

Steve then took to poking fun at the Emilia Perez actress, joking, “I have learned a lot about tech from Selena. For example, before I met Selena, I didn't realize, I thought a selfie was something you did in private.”

Martin, however, aimed his jokes at host Jimmy, saying, “We are here because we love you. And we are also here because Colbert has gotten a little pickier.”

“This show is remarkable. You have shattered the glass ceiling for white middle aged guys in show business,” Martin continued.

“I'm touched,” Jimmy replied.

After Steve made fun of Martin’s appearance, the actor himself joined in, saying, “I have a Go Fund Me page just for my neck.”

More jokes followed when Jimmy told Selena that she looked stunning.

“It kind of helps sitting next to these guys,” the Single Soon singer quipped.

Jimmy went on to congratulate the trio on their 21 Emmy nominations for Only Murders In The Building.

In another hilarious skit, Jimmy asked the trio to show their losing faces they’d use if they didn’t win the Emmys.

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin pretended to applaud and salute the other winners, whereas Martin Short hilariously acted angry and shouted, “Mama I let you down.”