 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in 'Only Murders In The Building'

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch

Selena Gomez and her older costars Steve Martin and Martin Short trolled each other during a recent interview.

Selena, Steve and Martin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote season 4 of their hit crime comedy Only Murders In The Building.

“I have so much fun working with these guys,” Selena began, before trolling the comedians, saying, “I love when the director tells Steve and Marty what to do because then I have to repeat it to them about 20 percent louder.”

Steve then took to poking fun at the Emilia Perez actress, joking, “I have learned a lot about tech from Selena. For example, before I met Selena, I didn't realize, I thought a selfie was something you did in private.”

Martin, however, aimed his jokes at host Jimmy, saying, “We are here because we love you. And we are also here because Colbert has gotten a little pickier.”

“This show is remarkable. You have shattered the glass ceiling for white middle aged guys in show business,” Martin continued.

“I'm touched,” Jimmy replied.

After Steve made fun of Martin’s appearance, the actor himself joined in, saying, “I have a Go Fund Me page just for my neck.”

More jokes followed when Jimmy told Selena that she looked stunning.

“It kind of helps sitting next to these guys,” the Single Soon singer quipped.

Jimmy went on to congratulate the trio on their 21 Emmy nominations for Only Murders In The Building.

In another hilarious skit, Jimmy asked the trio to show their losing faces they’d use if they didn’t win the Emmys.

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin pretended to applaud and salute the other winners, whereas Martin Short hilariously acted angry and shouted, “Mama I let you down.”

Jennifer Lopez ready to have 'fun' after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez ready to have 'fun' after Ben Affleck split
Kate Winslet gets candid about filming 'explicit' scenes in upcoming biopic
Kate Winslet gets candid about filming 'explicit' scenes in upcoming biopic
Prince Harry reminds King Charles, William about past good days amid rift
Prince Harry reminds King Charles, William about past good days amid rift
Dakota Johnson leaves fans confused over Chris Martin 'relationship' with new move
Dakota Johnson leaves fans confused over Chris Martin 'relationship' with new move
Rumer Willis honors her daughter Louetta with sweet tattoo
Rumer Willis honors her daughter Louetta with sweet tattoo
Halsey shares details of 'terrifying' battle with multiple illnesses
Halsey shares details of 'terrifying' battle with multiple illnesses
'Ninja Turtles' voice actor Peter Renaday receives heartfelt tributes
'Ninja Turtles' voice actor Peter Renaday receives heartfelt tributes
Kate Middleton has turned King Charles, Prince William into mortals
Kate Middleton has turned King Charles, Prince William into mortals