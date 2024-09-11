Liam Gallagher's generous move solves street dog problem

Liam Gallagher has recently made a move to help stray dogs in Thailand by indirectly aiding in the construction of an animal hospital.



As reported by The Mirror, the Oasis front-man has been working hard to help dogs in need as he raised £25,000 to help the animals in Thailand.



It all started last month when Liam "gifted his iconic globe from his Definitely Maybe live shows to the UK’s largest live entertainment arena" called 'Co-op Live' as a semi-permanent fixture.

The largest live entertainment arena then donated £25,000 to the 51-year-old musician's chosen charity, which was "Happy Doggo", a same charity where Liam first spotted and adopted a stray dog named Buttons after searching for a rescue dog to adopt online.

The charity place has since been able to build a hospital for animals due to the singer's help as he initially filled out forms on Google, shocking the place founder Niall Harbison when he read Liam wanted to adopt a dog from his shelter.

The Thailand-based organisation, which started in early 2021, initiated with "the simple act of feeding a few hungry street dogs", captivated the hearts of people globally who are trying to solve the street dog problem.