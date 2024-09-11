Prince William shares new update about Kate Middleton's health after Princess video

Prince William shared a three-word update on Kate Middleton’s health when a fan gave him a card for her.



William, the Prince of Wales, made his first public appearance after Kate shared a video update of her cancer treatment.

The Prince was met by a fan on Tuesday while in Llanelli to support Welsh sports and culture.

During the trip, William visited the Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where he met students.

There, a fan named Jane Stoneman told him: "I said it was great to see Kate was better and recovering. I told him I enjoyed the video and asked him to give her the card and all my love."

Per People magazine, William replied: "She is better. Thank you very much".

The father-of-three also met 10-year-old Ruby Davies, who won a solo recitation competition. He called her performance “very impressive” and added: “You're going to have to teach me how to speak Welsh.”

This comes after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, released a video announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy. She noted that the past nine months have been “incredibly tough for us as a family,” adding, “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone.”

William later added to that update during his visit to the primary school, telling Pauline Thomas, 74: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go.”