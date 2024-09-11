 
Prince William shares new update about Kate Middleton's health after Princess video

Prince William has added to Kate Middleton's video update about her cancer battle

September 11, 2024

Prince William shared a three-word update on Kate Middleton’s health when a fan gave him a card for her.

William, the Prince of Wales, made his first public appearance after Kate shared a video update of her cancer treatment.

The Prince was met by a fan on Tuesday while in Llanelli to support Welsh sports and culture.

During the trip, William visited the Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where he met students.

There, a fan named Jane Stoneman told him: "I said it was great to see Kate was better and recovering. I told him I enjoyed the video and asked him to give her the card and all my love."

Per People magazine, William replied: "She is better. Thank you very much".

The father-of-three also met 10-year-old Ruby Davies, who won a solo recitation competition. He called her performance “very impressive” and added: “You're going to have to teach me how to speak Welsh.”

This comes after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, released a video announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy. She noted that the past nine months have been “incredibly tough for us as a family,” adding, “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone.”

William later added to that update during his visit to the primary school, telling Pauline Thomas, 74: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go.”

