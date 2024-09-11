 
Geo News

Mariah Carey regrets not giving sister a second chance: Source

Mariah Carey is reportedly mourning the loss of her mother and elder sister

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Mariah Carey suffered the loss of two family members in last week of August.

As fans will be aware, the singing sensation revealed in a social media post in August that her mother Patricia has passed away.

Mariah shared the tragic new by penning, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend.”

In addition to this, she disclosed that she also lost her older sister Alison on the same day.

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the grieving songstress added.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style that Mariah and Alison shared a complicated relationship because her older sister had struggled with substance abuse.

Due to the same reason, there was reported rift between the two, and allegedly Mariah had even cut ties with Alison.

The confidante began, “She had a lot of ugliness with her mother growing up too, but she was able to work through it and forgive her.”

In conclusion, the source shared, “With Alison, she’s grieving not just her sister, but what could have been.”

