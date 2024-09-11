Bad Bunny bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore ' sequel

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has bagged another role in a famous movie sequel starring Adam Sandler.



According to Variety, the 30-year-old rapper, who previously featured opposite Brad Pitt in the film Bullet Train in 2022, is set to star in a sequel of 1996’s sports film Happy Gilmore.

The 1996 film's plot revolves around an unsuccessful ice hockey player Happy Gilmore, played by Sandler, who discovers he has a talent for golf and becomes a sensation when he joins the tour.

Talking about the movie sequel, the plot of the upcoming sequel has not been revealed yet. Moreover, it’s currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore’s golf career.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the production on the movie started on September 9, 2024. Besides the Murder Mystery actor, original cast members Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will return for the sequel as Virginia Venit, Gilmore’s love interest, and McDonald as Shooter McGavin, the film’s villain.



Co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, the film sequel will be co-produced with Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds. No release date of the forthcoming sequel has been revealed.