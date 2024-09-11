Yerin Ha sheds light on change in 'Bridgerton' character Sophie's name

Yerin Ha plays Sophie in 'Bridgerton' season 4 opposite Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha is shedding light on her role in the upcoming Bridgerton season 4 as Sophie Baek.

Bridgerton released a short clip of the actress as Sophie Baek, the female lead opposite Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton). In the show, Sophie is a maid who meets Benedict when she sneaks into Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell changed the character’s surname from Beckett to Baek, to better represent Yerin’s Korean roots.

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” she reflected. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”

“It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me,” Yerin Ha added.

Yerin also revealed what made her take up the role of Sophie, saying: “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

“There’s this theme with masks that was running throughout all of my audition scenes. When does Sophie put on this mask to cover her emotions? Or vice versa, when does she take it off and when does she soften up? Playing with those [questions] is just really fun,” Yerin added.

Bridgerton season 4, which will feature Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek, is expected to drop in 2026.