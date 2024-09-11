Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone tie the knot after years of dating

After two years of dating, Charlie Puth and his fiancée Brooke Sansone have reportedly tied the knot.



Over the weekend, sources told In Touch that the couple had married at the We Don't Talk Anymore singer's parents' home in Montecito, California.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated singer announced his engagement to the digital marketing professional on social media.

The post involved a series of photos showing the love between the couple. The 32-year-old captioned the post, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes.”

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

It is relevant to mention here the story was first reported by DeuxMoi on Sept, 10.

Since the start of their relationship, Charlie and Brooke have kept their romance strictly private. So, there is no confirmation of when the pair exactly began dating.

But, as far as the rumours go, the duo started dating in the summer of 2022 after the Light Switch crooner's partner posted pictures of their families.