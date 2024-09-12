Demi Moore reflects on her controversial 90s work

Demi Moore walked down memory lane to reflect on her controversial work in the late 90s.



In a chat with Interview Magazine, the 61-year-old actress revisited the statement she made back in 1996 in the magazine and reflected on the public’s reaction to her controversial films plus her 1991 Vanity Fair cover.

For her 1996 film Striptease, Moore received a paycheck of 12.5 million which made her the highest paid actress in Hollywood at that time.

Back then she told the outlet that she was very proud of her work, “because it could have been anybody.”

“What I was really saying is that it just so happened to be me, but the more important point is that it happened,” Moore said while revisiting her 1996 quote.

“It was a game changer for women to basically be paid on par, but it was reduced to the idea that because I was playing a stripper, it had less value,” she continued,

While recalling the audience's response to Striptease and 1997’s G.I. Jane she noted, “For me, [Striptease] was about a mother trying to survive and take care of her child, and it just so happened that stripping was a means to an end.”

“Because I did two films back-to-back, Striptease and then G.I. Jane, and at the same time, there was all of this press about me becoming the highest-paid actress. I think that one film, in a sense, was seen as betraying women, and one was seen as betraying men. At that point, they just weren’t ready to let that win. I just happened to be the symbol holding it at the moment,” Moore explained.

Moreover, she mentioned that she had no idea her 1991 infamous cover in which she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant “would have the impact that it did.”