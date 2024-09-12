Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day

Prince Harry showered love on his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as he opened up about the joys of fatherhood.



Calling his children, whom he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, the "best gift" he's ever received, the Duke of Sussex revealed how much he enjoys being a “dad.”

In an interview with People Magazine, also revealed his plans to celebrate his upcoming 40th birthday, revealing that he might mark the day with low-key family celebration followed by gathering with friends.

"The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids,” he said of his children. “I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad."

The tribute comes after the publication revealed that Harry and Meghan are concerned about his kids’ privacy as they want them to lead a normal life.

"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats,” a source revealed.

“He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm."

Meanwhile, Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is not happy on the prospect of celebrating his birthday away from the royal family.

“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday,” he told Closer Magazine. “It’ll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don’t think he’s happy.”

“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all. But while the children are small, there’s no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he’s on.”