Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video

Kate Middleton’s video on cancer and the trauma and resilience it brings up has just been reduced to nothing more than an advertisement.

This accusatory stance has been taken by Tim Teeman, a senior editor and writer at The Daily Beast.

In his piece for the outlet he explained his reasonings for this label and compared what Kate has done to that of Prince Harry and his Polo series update via Netflix.

According to Mr Teeman, “without Harry and Meghan’s leading the way with their Oprah confessional, all the dish of Harry’s memoir, and the general, emotional openness the pair have propagated, would we be seeing Kate talking about her feelings so openly while running through wheat, and blissing out in celestial sunbeams?”

And so far, “far from an acknowledgment of the debt to the Sussexes, William is still daggers-drawn with Harry, and—when the promo for the Sussexes’ latest Netflix project dropped hours later on Monday—the media was back to howling at them for daring to sell something so soon after Kate and William put out their video.”

Mr Teeman believes, “this was especially ironic, as Harry and Meghan are, whatever you think about them, honest that they are selling themselves. They want you to watch them, and buy their product. If you do, if you like them, fine; if not, fine.”

Before signing off he also added, “The Kate cancer video is also a selling tool—but couched and centered in the recovery from trauma. It may have a nobler frame, but it is still an advertisement.”