Camila Cabello shades ex Shawn Mendes at 2024 MTV VMAs?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes parted ways in November 2021 after a two-year relationship

September 12, 2024

2024 MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello shades ex Shawn Mendes during performance?

Camila Cabello seemingly shaded Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 27-year-old singer appeared to have taken a jibe at her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend as she sang two of her famous songs.

According to US Weekly, Cabello began her performance by singing the first verse of June Gloom, followed by her song Godspeed.

Following her performance, fans took to X to speculate that her song June Gloom was directed at Mendes. 

She sang, “She’s cool, I heard / Won’t act surprised, I saw the pictures / We’re a house fire, for sure / Hope it’ll burn out, but it just gets bigger.”

Fans believed that the ex she was mentioning in the song was Mendes.

The singer then performed a touching rendition of her song Godspeed, which convinced fans that her performance was an indirect tribute to the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker.

One of the social media users wrote, “100% indirect to Shawn Mendes. It was June Gloom, and then Godspeed #VMAs.“

Cabello and Mendes dated from 2019 to 2021, and then again for a few months in 2023. 

