Katy Perry gets standing ovation from Taylor Swift after decade long feud

Taylor Swift proudly embraces Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards

September 12, 2024

Taylor Swift has turned down all suspicions of any secret ongoing feud with Katy Perry.

Swift, 34, made it loud and clear with her standing ovation Wednesday night as Perry, 39, concluded her emotional acceptance for the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

A video clip emerged later on social media showing Swift passionately clapping for her decade-long frenemy.

At another point during the award show, Swift returned Perry a sweet gesture from the Eras Tour by singing along to the lyrics of Dark Horse as Perry performed a medley of her biggest hits on the VMA stage.

Swift and her pals Margaret Qualley and Suki Waterhouse were up on their feet throughout Perry's 20-minute performance.

The two have been dubbed frenemies since their fallout 10 years ago when some backup dancers left Swift's tour to join Perry's Prismatic World Tour.

Soon after, Swift released the brutal diss track Bad Blood, which People confirmed was aimed at Perry.

Now one decade later, Perry was seen supporting Swift in February 2024 by going to the Eras Tour stop in Sydney.

The Teenage Dream singer also took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps featuring a selfie of her with Swift and some videos from the night out. 

Perry also recorded a video of her excitedly singing along to Bad Blood.

