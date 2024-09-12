Lottie Moss makes shocking revelation about emergency hospital visit

Lottie Moss makes shocking revelation about her hospital emergency visit

Lottie Moss revealed shocking update regarding an emergency hospital visit while she admitted taking Ozempic.

The 26-year-old model had a seizure during an emergency trip to the hospital after she took a high dosage of the weight loss drug for two weeks which caused her to be violently ill, as per Daily Mail.

In regards to her experience, she spoke out while warning to those considering using Ozempic after she learned the “small things she wished she would have known before taking it ”such as the correct dosage of the drug for her size.

According to the publication, Lottie recalled having the seizure, which was caused by severe dehydration, and stated that her face and hands clenching up was one of the "scariest “experiences she has ever endured.

Moreover, after being seen by medical professionals, Moss learned that the dosage of Ozempic she was injecting into her leg should be prescribed to someone weighing at least 100 kilos, while she is in the “50s range.”

In this regard, the fashion model explained, “A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight, I had a friend, and she could get it for me. It was below board, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic.”

Additionally, she recounted by saying, “At the end of the day it is a medication, it is dangerous and really meant for weight loss of people of a very large size. When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was meant for people who are 100 kilos and over and I'm in the 50s range. It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it. But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I ever made.”

Furthermore, while speaking on her podcast Dream On, Lottie added that she weighed approximately 60 kilos before she dropped to 57 following her first dose and was 53 kilos at her lowest, which is just over eight stone.