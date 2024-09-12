Orlando Bloom's surprising revelation about Katy Perry makes fans go wild

Orlando Bloom fans go wild as he called his fiancée Katy Perry by her real name during his heartfelt introduction speech.

The 39-year-old singer was honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Award for “outstanding contributions and profound impact” on music videos at the MTV Video Music Awards.

While she appeared on stage to accept her award, Orlando paid tribute to her with a heartfelt speech, however, fans turned shocked as he casually revealed her real name.

During his speech, he told the audience, “You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I feel in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates.”

The Lord Of The Rings actor continued by saying, “I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family. In moments when we've most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates has brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world.”

Moreover, the American actor concluded by saying, “Congratulations on this honor, baby, I'm so proud of you. 1-4-3. Ladies and gentlemen, your 2024 MTV video vanguard: Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry.”

While The Kingdom Of Heaven actor referred to Katy by her real name, fans took over to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their shock over the casual namedrop.

In regards to this, one of the viewers wrote, “KATY PERRY ISN'T HER REAL NAME WHAT'; 'So i'm today years old when I learned that Katy Perry's real name is not Katy Perry... is Taylor the only artist who goes by her real name.”

According to the outlet, during her acceptance speech, the Fireworks hitmaker thanked Bloom for “doing the dishes."