Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show

Khloe Kardashian gave a glimpse of her walk-in closet while playing dress up with her daughter and niece.



The reality-TV star shared a video of her vast collection of shoes and purses, including a Prada handbag worth more than $4,000, as per Daily Mail’s reports.

In the clips posted on her Instagram Stories, Khloe's six-year-old daughter True and seven-year-old niece Dream could be seen playing in the background.

It is worth mentioning that the girls were filmed doing a sweet “pajama” runway show amid the neatly stacked rows of footwear and purses.

In regards to this, Khloe wrote, “As you guys know, we love a good dance party in my household, but we also love a good fashion show too. Tonight I was given a very spontaneous fashion show. Ladies and gentlemen, Dream and True.”

In the video, True was donning pajamas adorned with a rollerblades-and-stars theme, while her teddy bear Zippy wore a similar bedtime outfit as the six-year-old stated, “I have rollerblades and stars. And this is Zippy. She has unicorns and some stars. And Dreamy has mermaids on and she's going to come out in three, two, one...”

Meanwhile, Dream emerged while sporting pajamas and modeling a glittering silver purse.

In this regard, True added, “That was Dream Renee Kardashian. That’s my sister.”

According to the outlet, Khloe shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and they also share a two-year-old son Tatum.

As far as Dream is concerned, she is the daughter of Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.