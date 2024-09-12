 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show

Khloe Kardashian reveals a glimpse into her walk-in closet while her daughter and niece puts on a pajama fashion show

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show

Khloe Kardashian gave a glimpse of her walk-in closet while playing dress up with her daughter and niece.

The reality-TV star shared a video of her vast collection of shoes and purses, including a Prada handbag worth more than $4,000, as per Daily Mail’s reports.

In the clips posted on her Instagram Stories, Khloe's six-year-old daughter True and seven-year-old niece Dream could be seen playing in the background.

It is worth mentioning that the girls were filmed doing a sweet “pajama” runway show amid the neatly stacked rows of footwear and purses.

In regards to this, Khloe wrote, “As you guys know, we love a good dance party in my household, but we also love a good fashion show too. Tonight I was given a very spontaneous fashion show. Ladies and gentlemen, Dream and True.”

In the video, True was donning pajamas adorned with a rollerblades-and-stars theme, while her teddy bear Zippy wore a similar bedtime outfit as the six-year-old stated, “I have rollerblades and stars. And this is Zippy. She has unicorns and some stars. And Dreamy has mermaids on and she's going to come out in three, two, one...”

Meanwhile, Dream emerged while sporting pajamas and modeling a glittering silver purse.

In this regard, True added, “That was Dream Renee Kardashian. That’s my sister.”

According to the outlet, Khloe shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and they also share a two-year-old son Tatum.

As far as Dream is concerned, she is the daughter of Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.

Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source
Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason