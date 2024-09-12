 
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy

Tom Walker's new album 'I AM' is set to release on September 20, 2024

September 12, 2024

Tom Walker has shared his two cents on the controversy surrounding the upcoming Oasis reunion tour in which fans faced inflated ticket prices.

The 32-year-old singer, who will soon release his new album I AM on September 20, addressed the recent issue with the Daily Star newspaper, citing it "not cool".

Walker shared, "There's a limit, isn't there? I do feel like some people are taking the p***, and it's not cool." 

"Oasis came out saying they weren't aware of what Ticketmaster were doing and all the rest of it. Maybe they didn't know." 

"The point is if all artists said 'No' to that last-minute ticket inflation due to high demand, it wouldn't be a thing. That's my view.”

The Leave A Light On hitmaker went on to say that he even asked his team about it. "I even asked my management, 'We've never done that, have we?' Because I don't know - I'm not in charge of that bit," said the singer.

For the unversed, the British-pop band announced their reunion with a 2025 tour after a 15-year break. They would perform in the U.K. and Ireland in 2025 at London's Wembley Stadium, Manchester's Heaton Park and beyond.

Fans who wanted to watch the tour were in online queues for hours only to be met with inflated ticket prices in line with the demand for the highly anticipated gigs.

