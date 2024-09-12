 
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce completed one year of whirlwind romance in July 2024

Web Desk
September 12, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly overjoyed to prove haters wrong and mark the completion of one successful year of romance.

However, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Eras Tour hitmaker has advised the NFL player not to reveal private details of the couple to his football mates.

The confidante began the chat by claiming, “Travis loves to show Taylor off.”

They also revealed that “she appreciates it but she’s cautioning him from revealing too much about their private lives.”

“No one thought they’d last this long, and Taylor and Travis are very happy to prove the doubters wrong,” the source confirmed and added, “They’re ready for the challenge.”

The insider also confirmed that the songstress has pledged to be there for her beau during most of his matches this season as well.

The source shared, “She’ll be cheering him on from the VIP suite,” noting, “She fits in well with his crew.”

“She’s completely down-to-Earth around them and not what they thought a superstar would be like. They genuinely like her,” the source remarked in conclusion. 

